UNC Greensboro wins 4th straight, 84-65 over Delaware

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Francis Alonso and Kyrin Galloway scored 16 points each on Friday night, and UNC Greensboro used a second-half run to win its fourth straight, 84-65 over Delaware.

The Spartans (5-1) went on a 23-4 run capped by Demetrius Troy’s jumper that gave UNCG its largest lead at 76-53 with 6:17 left in the game. The Blue Hens (4-2) stopped the run with a pair of 3-pointers but got no closer and had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Alonso made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and Galloway was 7 of 10 from the field. Isaiah Miller and Eric Hamilton added 10 points each, and James Dickey had nine points and eight rebounds.

Ithiel Horton had a season-high 18 points for Delaware, which closed a 13-point, first-half deficit to 36-35 by halftime. Matt Veretto scored 15, Eric Carter added 14 and Darian Bryant 10.

