St. John’s beats Maryland-Eastern Shore 85-64

NEW YORK (AP) — LJ Figueroa had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Mustapha Heron added 20 points and nine boards and St. John’s ran away early from Maryland-Eastern Shore to win its sixth straight, 85-64 on Tuesday night.

Mikey Dixon scored 14 points and he and Figueroa each hit four of the Red Storm’s 12 3-pointers. Shamorie Ponds made six assists for St. John’s, which had a 34-20 advantage in the paint.

St. John’s never trailed and is 6-0 for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

Dixon’s 3 capped a 20-9 opening run and St. John’s led by as many as 26 points to take a 52-28 advantage at the break. Dixon’s 3 put St. John’s up by 28 points with 14:18 to go and the Hawks didn’t get closer than 15 from there.

Ryan Andino scored 24 points with eight rebounds and Tyler Jones added 18 points for UMES (1-6).

