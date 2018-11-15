Morgan St., Lincoln game postponed due to inclement weather

BALTIMORE (AP) — The basketball game between Morgan State and Lincoln (Pa.) scheduled to be played Thursday night has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled for Jan. 3.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The basketball game between Morgan State and Lincoln (Pa.) scheduled to be played Thursday night has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game has been rescheduled for Jan. 3.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.