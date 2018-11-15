Home » NCAA Basketball » Morgan St., Lincoln game…

Morgan St., Lincoln game postponed due to inclement weather

By The Associated Press November 15, 2018 8:40 pm 11/15/2018 08:40pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — The basketball game between Morgan State and Lincoln (Pa.) scheduled to be played Thursday night has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game has been rescheduled for Jan. 3.

