Maryland handles Mount St. Mary’s as Fernando scores 21

Bruno Fernando had 21 points, seven rebounds and four blocks as Maryland defeated Mount St. Mary's 92-77 on Sunday to remain undefeated.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Bruno Fernando had 21 points, seven rebounds and four blocks as Maryland defeated Mount St. Mary’s 92-77 on Sunday to remain undefeated.

The Terrapins outscored the Mount 56-22 in the paint as they improved to 5-0 for the fifth consecutive season.

Jalen Smith added 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Maryland, while fellow freshman Serrel Smith Jr. had a career-high 13 points.

Omar Habwe scored a career-high 18 points and K.J. Scott added 15 for the Mountaineers (0-4), who fell to 0-20 all-time against Big Ten opponents.

After the teams reached the game’s first media timeout tied at 7, Eric Ayala made a 3-pointer. Fernando and Darryl Morsell followed with dunks on consecutive possessions, and Aaron Wiggins later made a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 17-7. The Mount never got closer than seven points the rest of the day.

Maryland improved to 9-0 all-time against its in-state foe.

BIG PICTURE

Mount St. Mary’s: The Mountaineers have only one upperclassman on their roster, and Sunday provided some predictable growing pains as Maryland built a 32-point lead in the second half. However, it was an improvement over the Mount’s first game against a power conference team, a 50-point loss at N.C. State to open the season.

Maryland: The Terps, who at times played five freshmen together Sunday, continued their buildup toward a tougher portion of their schedule. Maryland will face Marshall, Virginia, Penn State, Purdue and Loyola Chicago in a 16-day stretch beginning Friday.

UP NEXT

After opening with four in a row on the road, Mount St. Mary’s plays host to North Carolina A&T on Wednesday. Both teams have lost to Hofstra and Maryland this season.

Maryland continues its six-game homestand when it meets defending Conference USA champion Marshall on Friday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.