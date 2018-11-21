Kostecka, Champion lead Loyola Greyhounds to win

DETROIT (AP) — Andrew Kostecka scored 18 points and Chuck Champion added 17 to lead Loyola (Maryland) to a 75-66 win over Hampton on Tuesday in the Detroit subregional of the Legends Classic. The Greyhounds…

The Greyhounds (2-4) took off to a 15-3 lead in the first eight minutes and led throughout.

Isaiah Hart added 11 points and Brent Holcombe finished with nine points and seven rebounds, matching Kostecka on the glass.

Loyola led 33-23 at halftime. Jermaine Marrow’s fastbreak bucket for the Pirates closed the gap to 55-53 with just under seven minutes to go, but he was called for a technical for celebrating and Kostecka made both free throws.

Loyola made five free throws in the final 1:02 to seal the win.

Marrow led Hampton (1-4) with 22 points. Kalin Fisher scored 13 and Ben Stanley had 11.

