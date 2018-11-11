Howard beats Central Pennsylvania College 99-71

WASHINGTON (AP) — Charles Williams scored 24 points, with 11 coming from the line, and Howard beat Central Pennsylvania College 99-71 on Sunday. Howard opened up a 40-14 advantage and it was 57-36 at halftime.…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Charles Williams scored 24 points, with 11 coming from the line, and Howard beat Central Pennsylvania College 99-71 on Sunday.

Howard opened up a 40-14 advantage and it was 57-36 at halftime. Williams’ alley-oop dunk made it 82-52.

RJ Cole added 14 points and Chad Lott 13 for Howard (2-0). In Howard’s season opener on Wednesday, Lott had 27 points and eight rebounds in a 115-91 win over NAIA-member Washington Adventist. Cole had eight assists in each game.

The teams combined for 64 free-throw attempts, making 57. Andre Toure had Howard’s only miss in 33 tries.

Ryan Lawrence scored 12 points and Noah Baylor had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Central Penn, which is a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association. Central Penn was held to 33.3 percent shooting.

