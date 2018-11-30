Duncan scores 28 points in Vermont’s 70-64 win over Towson

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Ernie Duncan scored 28 points and Isaiah Moll 20 to lead Vermont to a 70-64 victory over Towson on Friday night. Duncan was 6 of 9 from the arc and made…

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Ernie Duncan scored 28 points and Isaiah Moll 20 to lead Vermont to a 70-64 victory over Towson on Friday night.

Duncan was 6 of 9 from the arc and made all eight of his free throws while Moll had three 3-pointers and a game-high seven rebounds. Anthony Lamb added 12 points for the Catamounts (5-3).

Brian Fobbs scored 25 points and Tobias Howard had 12 for the Tigers (3-4), who had a streak of seven straight victories over America East opponents snapped.

Vermont led 27-25 at halftime. After a free throw cut the lead to one to open the second half, the Catamounts went on a 23-6 run that included four 3-pointers for an 18-point lead with 12 minutes remaining. Towson didn’t get as close as six after that until the final minute when Vermont made seven free throws to seal the win.

