Drayton scores career-high 21, Towson beats Wesley 93-66

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Quinton Drayton scored a career-high 21 points in 13 minutes and Towson cruised to a 93-66 win over Division III Wesley on Sunday. Drayton was 7 of 10 from the field,…

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Quinton Drayton scored a career-high 21 points in 13 minutes and Towson cruised to a 93-66 win over Division III Wesley on Sunday.

Drayton was 7 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Nakye Sanders added 13 points, Solomon Uyaelunmo scored 12, Tobias Howard scored 11 and Nicolas Timberlake had 10.

The Tigers (1-1) never trailed and pulled away with two first-half runs — a 7-0 run to lead 18-8 and a 12-0 run to extend to 35-18. Towson opened the second half with another 12-0 run to lead 58-35 and had their largest lead at 74-42 near the midpoint of the second half.

Evan Anderson accounted for nearly half of Wesley’s offense, scoring 31 on 10-of-19 shooting. Anderson made 6 of 13 from 3-point range and all five of his free throws.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.