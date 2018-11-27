Drake holds off Boise State 83-74 behind McGlynn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Nick McGlynn scored 23 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked four shots and Drake held off Boise State 83-74 on Tuesday night. Nick Norton added 16 points with four assists…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Nick McGlynn scored 23 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked four shots and Drake held off Boise State 83-74 on Tuesday night.

Nick Norton added 16 points with four assists for the Bulldogs (4-1), who made 23 of 28 free throws. Tremell Murphy scored 13 points and D.J. Wilins added 10 with three steals.

Trailing by 10 points, Boise State rallied and closed to 58-52 on Pat Dembley’s layup, but Drake was up 64-52 on McGlynn’s alley-oop dunk midway through the second half. The Broncos closed to 73-70 on Dembley’s jumper, but Drake hit 8 of 10 from the line in the final 2:28 and the Broncos missed two 3-pointers in the final eight seconds.

David Wacker’s dunk tied it at 27 after a back-and-forth start, but Noah Thomas hit a go-ahead free throw and Drake outscored the Broncos 15-3 in the final 5:56 to lead 42-32 at halftime.

Justinian Jessup scored 21 points with four 3-pointers for the Broncos (2-4). Marcus Dickinson added 14 points, Dembley had 10 and RJ Williams nine with nine boards.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.