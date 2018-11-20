Home » NCAA Basketball » Denver police arrest 2…

Denver police arrest 2 in shooting that killed 1, wounded 4

By The Associated Press November 20, 2018 6:44 pm 11/20/2018 06:44pm
Share
In this Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, photo, Denver Police Department crime scene investigators look for evidence on the perimeter of a shooting scene in Denver. Denver police say they have arrested two men responsible for the downtown shooting that killed one man and injured four others, including one of the people now facing charges. (AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via AP)

DENVER (AP) — Denver police say they have arrested two men in a shooting that killed one person and wounded four others, including one of the men now facing charges.

Police Chief Paul Pazen said one of the suspects was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder. He said the second suspect was treated for a gunshot wound and is facing federal weapons charges.

The shooting occurred Monday evening in a neighborhood of new apartment buildings, restaurants and bars near the Colorado Rockies’ stadium.

Pazen said police believe the men exchanged gunfire but are still investigating the sequence of events and motive.

Denver Health medical center says two people who were shot are in serious condition. Two others have been released.

___

This story has been corrected to say the shooting took place Monday evening.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News NCAA Basketball Other Sports News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500