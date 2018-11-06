Caver’s 24 points spur Old Dominion past Navy 67-44

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Ahmad Caver scored 24 points, B.J. Stith added 14 with eight rebounds and four assists and Old Dominion beat Navy 67-44 in Tuesday night’s season opener, improving to 7-2 against the…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Ahmad Caver scored 24 points, B.J. Stith added 14 with eight rebounds and four assists and Old Dominion beat Navy 67-44 in Tuesday night’s season opener, improving to 7-2 against the Midshipmen.

Caver and Stith, both named to the preseason Conference USA all-conference team, combined for seven of the Monarchs’ 10 3-pointers. Xavier Green added 12 points with two steals, helping Old Dominion to score 12 points off of 14 forced turnovers.

Stith’s back-to-back 3s sparked a 16-2 run for a 20-point Monarchs’ lead and Old Dominion outscored the Midshipmen 6-3 in the final 3:14.

Luke Loehr and returning starter Ryan Pearson combined for three layups to give Navy an early lead and George Kiernan’s 3 tied it at 14 after an Old Dominion rally. Stith’s 3-pointer put the Monarchs up for good, 19-14, and Old Dominion led 35-20 at halftime behind Caver’s 17 points.

Kiernan scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds for Navy, which shot 25 percent from the field (14 of 56).

