Banks has 10 in OT to help James Madison beat Coppin State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius Banks drilled two straight from long range to secure James Madison’s 81-71 overtime win over Coppin State on Thursday night.

Banks scored 10 of his 18 points in the extra period as he made four free throws to go with two 3s. He made his first trey to take a 68-66 lead with 3:20 left in OT. Deshon Parker stole the ball and Banks hit his second 3-pointer to lead 71-66 with 2:40 left.

Matt Lewis added six points in overtime. Lewis, who totaled 16 points, sent the game into the extra period when he drove to the basket, and got the ball to hit the front of the rim and roll in with :04 remaining in regulation. Eight seconds earlier Lewis completed a 3-point play to close to 62-61. Cedric Council split a pair of free throws for Coppin State’s final points in regulation for a 63-61 lead.

The Dukes (6-3), who have gone into overtime in three of their last five games, got their first OT win.

Stuckey Mosley led the scoring for James Madison with 19 points.

Lamar Morgan, who had 18 points in the first half, finished with 23 for Coppin State (0-8).

