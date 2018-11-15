Anderson, Carter power Delaware past Cornell 73-56

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Kevin Anderson finished with 22 points, six rebounds and five assists and Eric Carter added his first double-double of the season to lead Delaware to a 73-56 victory over Cornell on…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Kevin Anderson finished with 22 points, six rebounds and five assists and Eric Carter added his first double-double of the season to lead Delaware to a 73-56 victory over Cornell on Thursday night.

Anderson knocked down 9 of 14 shots from the floor, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-1) — off to their best start in 11 years. Carter added 19 points and 14 rebounds for the 15th double-double of his career. Ithiel Horton added 11 points off the bench for Delaware, which shot 54 percent (29 of 54) from the floor and outrebounded Cornell 38-26.

Sophomore reserve Jimmy Boeheim scored a career-high 23 for the Big Red (2-2). Matt Morgan added 21 points, five rebounds and three assists. Boeheim and Morgan combined to make 6 of 11 from distance, but the rest of the Big Red whiffed on all 12 attempts. Morgan has scored in double figures in 55 straight games and sits in second place on Cornell’s all-time scoring list.

Cornell shot just 35 percent (9 of 26) in the first half, making just 1 of 8 from behind the arc, and trailed 34-23 at intermission.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.