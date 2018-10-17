202
Home » NCAA Basketball » ECU women's basketball coach…

ECU women’s basketball coach resigns amid internal review

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 1:20 pm 10/17/2018 01:20pm
Share

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — East Carolina says women’s basketball coach Heather Macy has resigned, effective immediately.

Macy’s announcement Wednesday came after the school’s compliance office conducted an internal review of the program. School spokesman Tom McClellan said he was unable to say what specifically was being reviewed.

Macy says she regrets “my misunderstanding about practice rules” and resigned “to save the university and the team from any unnecessary distractions.”

The school says she will be reassigned within the athletic department until her contract expires on Dec. 17.

Macy went 134-117 in eight seasons and is the winningest coach in program history.

ECU says assistant Chad Killinger will serve as interim head coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500