Alabama hoops transfer cleared to play for No. 5 Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Alabama transfer Braxton Key has received a waiver from the NCAA and will be eligible to play for No. 5 Virginia this season.

Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett made the announcement Monday. Key, a Charlotte, North Carolina, has two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound guard averaged 7.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 26 games for the Crimson Tide last season after missing 10 games with a knee injury.

He was named to the All-SEC freshman team in 2016-17 after averaging 12 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Virginia opens the 2018-19 season against Towson on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

