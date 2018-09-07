The Latest: Trump: American flag needed in moon docudrama

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local): 11:50 p.m. President Donald Trump says a docudrama about the moon landing would have been a “much bigger success” had it shown the…

11:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump says a docudrama about the moon landing would have been a “much bigger success” had it shown the planting of the American flag.

But the movie, “First Man,” won’t be in theaters until Universal Pictures releases it next month.

The film recently was previewed at the Venice Film Festival, and some conservative pundits have decried its lack of emphasis on the American flag’s planting on the moon by astronaut Neil Armstrong. Armstrong’s sons have defended the film, calling it anything but “anti-American.”

Trump closed a rally Thursday in Billings, Montana, by speaking about the achievements of American ancestors who built railroads and linked highways. He says ancestors also “proudly planted an American flag on the face of the moon, which is not shown in that movie.”

9:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he doesn’t think Nike’s endorsement deal with Colin Kaepernick is appropriate.

Trump says Thursday: “I don’t like what Nike did. I don’t think it’s appropriate what they did.”

Kaepernick is the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who started kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. Trump has repeatedly criticized Kaepernick and other players for kneeling during the anthem.

Nike this week unveiled an endorsement deal with Kaepernick, who also narrates a new “Just Do It” ad.

Trump was interviewed by Fox News before a rally Thursday in Billings, Montana. He says: “I honor the flag. I honor our national anthem and most of the people in this country feel the same way.”

The NFL opened its new season Thursday night.

9:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he’d “shut down the government over border security in a second” if it were up to him.

But he says he doesn’t want to do anything to hurt Republicans so close to the November midterm elections. Trump says he thinks the GOP will do “really well” on Nov. 6, when the party hopes to retain control of both houses of Congress.

Congress has been slow to fully fund construction of the wall Trump promised to build on the border with Mexico. He has reconsidered his threats to shut down the government when funding expires Sept. 30 as lawmakers work to pass annual spending bills.

Trump made the comment Thursday in an interview with Fox News that was broadcast for the audience at his campaign rally in Billings, Montana.

12:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is taking the Washington debate over his Supreme Court nominee to the home of two red-state Senate Democrats.

Trump’s trip to Montana and North Dakota this week is elevating Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a political litmus test for voters.

The president’s strategy aims to turn the screws on the lawmakers, Jon Tester of Montana and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, who find themselves caught between Senate leaders fighting Kavanaugh’s confirmation and their states’ more conservative electorate.

Neither senator has said how he or she will vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Senate Republican leaders hope to bring Kavanaugh’s confirmation to a vote before the full chamber this month.

Trump is holding a rally in Billings, Montana, on Thursday, spending the night and traveling to the Dakotas on Friday.

