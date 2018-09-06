202
Home » NCAA Basketball » ACC Tournament to return…

ACC Tournament to return to DC, Brooklyn in 2021, ’22

By The Associated Press September 6, 2018 3:54 pm 09/06/2018 03:54pm
Share

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball tournament is heading back to Washington and to New York.

Commissioner John Swofford said Thursday that the tournament will be played in Washington in 2021 and in Brooklyn in 2022.

The league previously announced the tournament locations for this season (Charlotte, North Carolina) and in 2020 (Greensboro).

Swofford says the locations are “tremendously meaningful to the ACC, our players, coaches, alumni and fans.”

The ACC held its tournament in Washington in 2005 and in 2016, and earlier this year wrapped up a two-year run at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
acc tournament NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500