By The Associated Press

Sunday, Dec. 10 EAST

Brown 83, Colgate 73

Hartford 59, Bryant 47

Seton Hall 73, Boston College 53

Wagner 60, Longwood 43

SOUTH

Florida 72, Marshall 69

MIDWEST

Iowa St. 99, NC Central 58

Northwestern 68, Stony Brook 36

Oakland 104, UM Dearborn 44

___

