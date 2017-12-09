201.5
Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 7:01 pm 12/09/2017 07:01pm
Saturday, Dec. 9
EAST

Albany (NY) 78, Siena 63

American U. 66, Denver 53

Buffalo 65, Columbia 63

Duquesne 66, Akron 60

Fairleigh Dickinson 60, Mass.-Lowell 51

Fordham 78, Iona 48

Holy Cross 64, Vermont 53

Maine 64, Dartmouth 51

Marist 80, Boston U. 52

Mount St. Mary’s 82, Rider 78

New Hampshire 68, Manhattan 55

Notre Dame 66, Penn 54

Pittsburgh 74, UNC-Wilmington 55

Princeton 60, Quinnipiac 46

Robert Morris 63, Lafayette 42

Sacred Heart 78, Providence 75

St. Francis (Pa.) 79, Youngstown St. 65

St. John’s 81, James Madison 64

Towson 76, Loyola (Md.) 67

Yale 75, CCSU 62

SOUTH

George Mason 64, E. Kentucky 41

Howard 72, St. Francis Brooklyn 69

Memphis 64, UAB 62

Mississippi 66, South Alabama 59

SC-Upstate 63, SC State 44

Samford 59, Auburn-Montgomery 46

Troy 130, Montevallo 50

W. Illinois 81, Austin Peay 68

Wake Forest 92, Md.-Eastern Shore 50

Wofford 73, Winthrop 68

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 77, Indiana St. 67

Iowa 85, Ark.-Pine Bluff 45

Miami (Ohio) 58, Jacksonville St. 55

Michigan St. 82, Rhode Island 38

Nebraska 89, Drake 84

North Dakota 79, N. Dakota St. 68

South Dakota 66, CS Bakersfield 50

Toledo 65, Cleveland St. 56

Wichita St. 72, UMKC 63

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 88, Howard Payne 46

North Texas 70, La Salle 44

Oklahoma 79, South Florida 74

Rice 60, Incarnate Word 43

Texas A&M 72, Cent. Arkansas 61

Texas Southern 56, Northwestern St. 43

FAR WEST

BYU 77, Utah 68

CS Northridge 75, Loyola Marymount 68

Cal Poly 89, N. Arizona 73

Idaho St. 64, Hawaii 62

Oregon 98, S. Utah 38

Portland St. 63, Northwest University 60

UC Davis 74, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 50

UNLV 52, Gonzaga 50

Utah Valley 61, Utah St. 43

Weber St. 62, Air Force 52

___

