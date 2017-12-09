Women’s College Basketball Scores

American U. 66, Denver 53
Buffalo 65, Columbia 63
Duquesne 66, Akron 60
Fairleigh Dickinson 60, Mass.-Lowell 51
Fordham 78, Iona 48
Holy Cross 64, Vermont 53
Maine 64, Dartmouth 51
Marist 80, Boston U. 52
Mount St. Mary’s 82, Rider 78
New Hampshire 68, Manhattan 55
Notre Dame 66, Penn 54
Pittsburgh 74, UNC-Wilmington 55
Princeton 60, Quinnipiac 46
Robert Morris 63, Lafayette 42
Sacred Heart 78, Providence 75
St. Francis (Pa.) 79, Youngstown St. 65
St. John’s 81, James Madison 64
Towson 76, Loyola (Md.) 67
Yale 75, CCSU 62
George Mason 64, E. Kentucky 41
Howard 72, St. Francis Brooklyn 69
Mississippi 66, South Alabama 59
SC-Upstate 63, SC State 44
Samford 59, Auburn-Montgomery 46
Troy 130, Montevallo 50
W. Illinois 81, Austin Peay 68
Wofford 73, Winthrop 68
Cent. Michigan 77, Indiana St. 67
Iowa 85, Ark.-Pine Bluff 45
Michigan St. 82, Rhode Island 38
North Dakota 79, N. Dakota St. 68
South Dakota 66, CS Bakersfield 50
Toledo 65, Cleveland St. 56
Wichita St. 72, UMKC 63
Abilene Christian 88, Howard Payne 46
Oklahoma 79, South Florida 74
Rice 60, Incarnate Word 43
Texas A&M 72, Cent. Arkansas 61
Texas Southern 56, Northwestern St. 43
Idaho St. 64, Hawaii 62
