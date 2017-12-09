201.5
Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 4:01 pm 12/09/2017 04:01pm
Saturday, Dec. 9
EAST

American U. 66, Denver 53

Fairleigh Dickinson 60, Mass.-Lowell 51

Fordham 78, Iona 48

Holy Cross 64, Vermont 53

Maine 64, Dartmouth 51

Marist 80, Boston U. 52

Mount St. Mary’s 82, Rider 78

New Hampshire 68, Manhattan 55

Notre Dame 66, Penn 54

Pittsburgh 74, UNC-Wilmington 55

Princeton 60, Quinnipiac 46

Robert Morris 63, Lafayette 42

Sacred Heart 78, Providence 75

St. Francis (Pa.) 79, Youngstown St. 65

St. John’s 81, James Madison 64

Towson 76, Loyola (Md.) 67

Yale 75, CCSU 62

SOUTH

George Mason 64, E. Kentucky 41

Mississippi 66, South Alabama 59

SC-Upstate 63, SC State 44

Wofford 73, Winthrop 68

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 77, Indiana St. 67

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 72, Cent. Arkansas 61

FAR WEST

Idaho St. 64, Hawaii 62

___

