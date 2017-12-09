Women’s College Basketball Scores

Rutgers 70, Seton Hall 45
Auburn 70, Louisiana-Lafayette 60
Clemson 64, Prairie View 58
Coastal Carolina 68, NC Central 65
Florida Gulf Coast 70, Kentucky 64
Maryland 80, George Washington 54
Butler 69, Wisconsin 62
Fort Wayne 93, E. Illinois 77
Ill.-Chicago 73, E. Michigan 70
Missouri 70, Saint Louis 58
Purdue 95, Valparaiso 49
UConn 103, DePaul 69
W. Michigan 74, Detroit 62
Oklahoma St. 87, UCLA 72
E. Washington 88, Multnomah 42
Portland 95, Warner Pacific 59
UC Irvine 67, San Diego St. 65
