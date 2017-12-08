201.5
Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press December 8, 2017 10:00 pm 12/08/2017 10:00pm
Friday, Dec. 8
EAST

Rutgers 70, Seton Hall 45

SOUTH

Auburn 70, Louisiana-Lafayette 60

Clemson 64, Prairie View 58

Coastal Carolina 68, NC Central 65

Florida Gulf Coast 70, Kentucky 64

Maryland 80, George Washington 54

MIDWEST

Butler 69, Wisconsin 62

Fort Wayne 93, E. Illinois 77

Purdue 95, Valparaiso 49

UConn 103, DePaul 69

W. Michigan 74, Detroit 62

FAR WEST

E. Washington 88, Multnomah 42

UC Irvine 67, San Diego St. 65

___

