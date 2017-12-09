201.5
Wolverines overcome 15-point deficit, beat UCLA 78-69 in OT

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 2:54 pm 12/09/2017 02:54pm
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) has his shot attempt blocked by UCLA center Thomas Welsh (40) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Moritz Wagner scored 23 points and Charles Matthews added 20 to help Michigan overcome a 15-point second-half deficit to beat UCLA 78-69 in overtime on Saturday.

The Wolverines (8-3) battled back after falling behind 46-31 in the second half, getting within 64-63 when Zavier Simpson stole a Bruins’ pass and made a layup with 18 seconds left in regulation.

Following G.G. Goloman’s free throw for UCLA, Eli Brooks was fouled on a drive and hit both free throws to tie the game at 65 with 10 seconds left. The Bruins (7-2) had a final chance in regulation, but Prince Ali missed a long jumper at the buzzer.

Michigan began overtime with consecutive 3-pointers from Simpson and Matthews to gain momentum. Matthews’ jumper pushed the lead to 75-67 with 2:11 left.

Aaron Holiday finished with 27 points and seven assists for the Bruins, who had their four-game win streak snapped. Thomas Welsh added 22 points and 10 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: After their home game on Wednesday against Montana was canceled because of area wildfires, the Bruins lost a tough one to Michigan. Now, UCLA has another layoff before hosting Cincinnati on Dec. 16. The Bruins’ only other setback came Nov. 20 against Creighton.

Michigan: Coming off Monday’s loss at Ohio State after letting a big lead slip away, the Wolverines recovered against the Bruins. Michigan has another challenging game ahead at Texas on Tuesday, before facing Detroit Mercy, Alabama A&M and Jacksonville.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Hosts Cincinnati on Dec. 16.

Michigan: At Texas on Tuesday.

