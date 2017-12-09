Wilder with 30 points, W. Michigan beats Detroit Mercy 87-79

DETROIT (AP) — Thomas Wilder scored 30 points with seven rebounds and six assists to lead Western Michigan to an 87-79 win over Detroit Mercy on Saturday afternoon.

Wilder was 9 of 17 from the floor including six 3-pointers for the Broncos (6-4). Brandon Johnson added 20 points and nine rebounds and Drake LaMont had 12 points.

Western Michigan trailed 41-36 at the break but a Josh Davis 3-pointer early in the second half sparked a 15-3 run that also included 3-pointers by Wilder and Bryce Moore that put the Broncos on top 51-47 with 15:23 to play.

Detroit Mercy closed it to 69-68 on a Corey Allen 3 with 6:51 to go but the Broncos answered 14 back-to-back points capped by a Johnson dunk to stretch it to 83-75 with 2:45 remaining.

Allen scored 32 points for the Titans (4-6) who have lost four straight.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.