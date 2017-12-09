UT San Antonio cruises past Houston Baptist 87-71

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Freshman Keaton Wallace made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 24 and Byron Frohnen added 18 points and eight rebounds to spark UT San Antonio to an 87-71 victory over Houston Baptist on Saturday night.

Nick Allen and Deon Lyle each scored 13 for the Roadrunners (6-5), who were playing the Huskies (3-7) for the first time since 1989 when both were members of the Trans-America Athletic Conference.

Freshman David Caraher notched career highs of 30 points and 16 rebounds for Houston Baptist, while Ian DuBose added 13 points and eight boards and William Gates Jr. scored 12.

UT San Antonio, which ranked 345th out of 351 teams last season in 3-point shooting, knocked down 10 of 27 (37 percent) against the Huskies. The Roadrunners also made 25 of 32 free throws (78 percent), while Houston Baptist hit just 15 of 27 (56 percent).

The Huskies lost their leading scorer and rebounder Josh Ibarra to an apparent foot injury just two minutes into the game. Ibarra ranks seventh in the nation with 11.3 rebounds per game and averages 17.8 points.

