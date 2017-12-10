Top 25 Fared

Sunday

1. UConn (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Tuesday, Dec. 19.

2. Texas (7-1) lost to No. 11 Tennessee 82-75. Next: vs. Northwestern State, Wednesday.

3. Notre Dame (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul, Sunday.

4. Louisville (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee State, Tuesday.

5. South Carolina (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Savannah State, Sunday.

6. Mississippi State (9-0) beat UALR 86-48. Next: vs. No. 9 Oregon, Wednesday.

7. UCLA (7-2) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Sunday.

8. Baylor (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. McNeese State, Wednesday.

9. Oregon (8-1) did not play. Next: at No. 6 Mississippi State, Wednesday.

10. West Virginia (9-0) beat Coppin State 101-43. Next: vs. Radford, Saturday.

11. Tennessee (10-0) beat No. 2 Texas 82-75. Next: at Long Beach State, Sunday.

12. Ohio State (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Dartmouth, Friday.

13. Florida State (10-0) beat Arizona State 77-66. Next: at No. 2 Texas, Sunday.

14. Duke (8-2) beat Winthrop 101-30. Next: vs. Maine, Tuesday, Dec. 19.

15. Maryland (9-2) did not play. Next: at Loyola (Md.), Monday.

16. South Florida (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Southern University, Friday.

17. Missouri (9-1) beat SIU Edwardsville 78-48. Next: vs. Indiana, Sunday.

18. Stanford (5-4) did not play. Next: vs. UNLV, Saturday.

19. Oregon State (5-2) vs. San Jose State. Next: vs. Savannah State, Wednesday.

20. Kentucky (8-3) lost to Miami 65-54. Next: vs. No. 4 Louisville, Sunday.

21. Texas A&M (8-2) did not play. Next: at Southern Cal, Friday.

22. Villanova (9-0) beat Temple 69-65. Next: at La Salle, Wednesday, Dec. 20.

23. Green Bay (8-1) beat Loyola of Chicago 76-39. Next: vs. Bradley, Saturday.

24. Michigan (8-2) beat Kent State 54-41. Next: vs. North Florida, Tuesday.

25. California (6-2) at Pacific. Next: vs. BYU, Saturday.

