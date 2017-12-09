Top 25 Fared

Saturday

1. UConn (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Tuesday, Dec. 19.

2. Texas (7-0) did not play. Next: at No. 11 Tennessee, Sunday.

3. Notre Dame (9-1) beat Pennsylvania 66-54. Next: vs. DePaul, Sunday, Dec. 17.

4. Louisville (11-0) beat Middle Tennessee 80-26. Next: vs. Tennessee State, Tuesday.

5. South Carolina (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Savannah State, Sunday, Dec. 17.

6. Mississippi State (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. UALR, Sunday.

7. UCLA (7-2) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Sunday, Dec. 17.

8. Baylor (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. McNeese State, Wednesday.

9. Oregon (8-1) beat Southern Utah 98-38. Next: at No. 6 Mississippi State, Wednesday.

10. West Virginia (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Coppin State, Sunday.

11. Tennessee (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 2 Texas, Sunday.

12. Ohio State (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Dartmouth, Friday.

13. Florida State (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona State, Sunday.

14. Duke (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Winthrop, Sunday.

15. Maryland (9-2) did not play. Next: at Loyola (Md.), Monday.

16. South Florida (7-2) lost to Oklahoma 79-74. Next: vs. Southern University, Friday.

17. Missouri (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. SIU Edwardsville, Sunday.

18. Stanford (5-4) did not play. Next: vs. UNLV, Saturday.

19. Oregon State (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. San Jose State, Sunday.

20. Kentucky (8-2) did not play. Next: at Miami, Sunday.

21. Texas A&M (8-2) beat Central Arkansas 72-61. Next: at Southern Cal, Friday.

22. Villanova (8-0) did not play. Next: at Temple, Sunday.

23. Green Bay (7-1) did not play. Next: at Loyola of Chicago, Sunday.

24. Michigan (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Kent State, Sunday.

25. California (6-2) did not play. Next: at Pacific, Sunday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.