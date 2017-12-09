Top 25 Fared

1. UConn (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Tuesday, Dec. 19.
2. Texas (7-0) did not play. Next: at No. 11 Tennessee, Sunday.
3. Notre Dame (9-1) beat Pennsylvania 66-54. Next: vs. DePaul, Sunday, Dec. 17.
4. Louisville (10-0) vs. Middle Tennessee. Next: vs. Tennessee State, Tuesday.
5. South Carolina (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Savannah State, Sunday, Dec. 17.
6. Mississippi State (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. UALR, Sunday.
7. UCLA (7-2) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Sunday, Dec. 17.
8. Baylor (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. McNeese State, Wednesday.
9. Oregon (7-1) vs. Southern Utah. Next: at No. 6 Mississippi State, Wednesday.
10. West Virginia (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Coppin State, Sunday.
11. Tennessee (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 2 Texas, Sunday.
12. Ohio State (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Dartmouth, Friday.
13. Florida State (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona State, Sunday.
14. Duke (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Winthrop, Sunday.
15. Maryland (9-2) did not play. Next: at Loyola (Md.), Monday.
16. South Florida (7-1) at Oklahoma. Next: vs. Southern University, Friday.
17. Missouri (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. SIU Edwardsville, Sunday.
18. Stanford (5-4) did not play. Next: vs. UNLV, Saturday.
19. Oregon State (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. San Jose State, Sunday.
20. Kentucky (8-2) did not play. Next: at Miami, Sunday.
21. Texas A&M (7-2) vs. Central Arkansas. Next: at Southern Cal, Friday.
22. Villanova (8-0) did not play. Next: at Temple, Sunday.
23. Green Bay (7-1) did not play. Next: at Loyola of Chicago, Sunday.
24. Michigan (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Kent State, Sunday.
25. California (6-2) did not play. Next: at Pacific, Sunday.
