Timmer scores 27, Drake beats Omaha 93-74

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Reed Timmer scored 27 points with six 3-pointers, including three straight 3s in a game-breaking run, and Drake beat Omaha 93-74 on Saturday night to snap a three-game skid.

Jalen Gibbs scored 16 points and C.J. Rivers and Casey Schlatter added 10 apiece for Drake (5-4), who avenged a 75-73 loss to the Mavericks on Nov. 29.

Omaha scored eight straight and tied it at 47 on Zach Jackson’s 3-point play, but Timmer hit 12 straight points in a 14-2 run, including three consecutive 3-pointers, and Drake led 61-49 on Jalen Gibbs’ layup with 13:04 left to play. Graham Woodward’s jumper capped a 10-0 run and Drake led by 22 on his 3 with 1:23 to go.

Drake was outshot 52.6 percent to 50 percent from the floor, but made 15 of 31 3-pointers (48.4 percent) and had only five turnovers.

Jackson scored 13 points with 13 rebounds for his first career double-double. Daniel Norl also scored 13, KJ Robinson had 11 and JT Gibson 10 for Omaha (1-10), which has lost three straight.

