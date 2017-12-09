Thompson has 19 points, 18 boards to lead E. Michigan to win

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — James Thompson IV had 19 points and a season-high 18 rebounds to help lead Eastern Michigan to an 80-65 win over Division II Central State (Ohio) on Saturday afternoon.

Eastern Michigan (7-2) which garnered its sixth straight home win, jumped out to an early lead and never trailed, taking a 45-27 advantage into the half.

The Marauders had a 6-0 run to close to 62-57 midway in the second period. Paul Jackson answered with two free throws and Elijah Minnie slammed home a dunk as Eastern Michigan pulled away in the final minutes.

Thompson, who had his eighth double-double of the year, made 9 of 10 field-goal attempts and grabbed seven offensive rebounds. Minnie also totaled 19 points on 6-of-14 shooting with three assists, four steals and two blocks. Paul Jackson added 14 points and Tim Bond chipped in 13 for the Eagles.

Jeremy Brown led Central State with 18 points.

