The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. UConn (32)
|10-0
|800
|1
|2. Notre Dame
|11-1
|748
|2
|3. Louisville
|14-0
|740
|3
|4. South Carolina
|11-1
|687
|4
|5. Mississippi St.
|13-0
|674
|5
|6. Baylor
|10-1
|628
|6
|7. Tennessee
|12-0
|621
|7
|8. Texas
|9-1
|589
|8
|9. West Virginia
|12-0
|508
|9
|10. Oregon
|11-2
|498
|10
|11. UCLA
|9-2
|463
|11
|12. Ohio St.
|11-2
|440
|12
|13. Florida St.
|11-1
|413
|13
|14. Duke
|10-2
|398
|14
|15. Maryland
|11-2
|369
|15
|16. Missouri
|12-1
|319
|16
|17. Oregon St.
|9-2
|274
|17
|18. Villanova
|10-0
|236
|20
|19. Green Bay
|10-1
|194
|21
|20. California
|9-2
|159
|24
|21. Michigan
|11-2
|154
|23
|22. Texas A&M
|10-3
|140
|19
|23. Iowa
|12-1
|101
|25
|24. Oklahoma St.
|9-2
|91
|–
|25. South Florida
|10-3
|39
|22
Others receiving votes: Stanford 36, Arizona St. 25, Syracuse 23, Michigan St. 10, Rutgers 8, New Mexico 4, Southern Cal 4, Oklahoma 4, Ball St. 1, Marquette 1, DePaul 1.
