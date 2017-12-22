Stith helps Old Dominion hold off Norfolk State, 61-50

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — B.J. Stith scored 17 points and Old Dominon won its fourth straight, beating Norfolk State for the seventh time in the last eight meetings between the teams, posting a 61-50 victory Friday night.

Stith dunked with :41 seconds left in the first half to send the Monarchs into intermission with a 23-22 lead.

Trey Porter gave Old Dominion the lead for good with a pair of free throws with 7:12 left in the game to spark an 8-0 run to extend the lead.

The Monarchs (9-3) struggled from the field all night, hitting just 30.2 percent (16 of 53). But they converted 25 of 32 from the free throw line and outrebounded the Spartans 42-34 to make up for their off-night shooting.

Kyle Williams scored 14 point55s and Alex Long added another 11 for Norfolk State (1-12), which remains winless on the road in six starts.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.