Southern Miss beats Troy; Person hits 300th 3

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Dominic Magee scored 27 points, Tyree Griffin added a career-high 23 with five assists, and Southern Miss beat Troy 89-71 on Sunday after winning the turnover battle for the ninth time this season.

Troy’s Wesley Person scored 20 points with four 3-pointers to become the first player in school history to make 300 career 3-pointers.

Cortez Edwards scored 16 points and the Golden Eagles (5-4) made 13 3-pointers and scored 22 points off of 13 Troy turnovers while committing just seven turnovers. Southern Miss ranks third in the nation behind Hofstra and LSU for fewest turnovers per game (7.3).

Alex Hicks hit a jumper and two free throws and Troy closed within 48-39 early in the second half, but Edwards’ jumper sparked a 14-0 run capped by Griffin’s 3 and Southern Miss coasted from there. The Golden Eagles led by 25 on free throws by Magee with 9:41 left and shot 65.4 percent from the floor in the half. Person made three 3s in the final 7:10, but Troy trailed by double digits the rest of the way.

Hicks added 13 points and Juan Davis Jr. 10 for Troy (5-5).

