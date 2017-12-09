Shamet scores 30; No. 6 Wichita St. tops Oklahoma St. 78-66

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Landry Shamet scored a career-high 30 points, and No. 6 Wichita State defeated Oklahoma State 78-66 on Saturday.

Conner Frankamp scored 14 points and Darral Willis, Jr. added 12 for the Shockers (8-1). Wichita State made 12 of 26 3-point attempts and outrebounded the Cowboys 36-26.

Wichita State defeated Baylor of the Big 12 last Saturday. The Shockers’ only loss was by a point to Notre Dame.

Tavarius Shine scored a career-high 20 points and Mitchell Solomon added a career-best 17 for Oklahoma State (7-2).

Oklahoma State first-year coach Mike Boynton was trying to get his first win over a ranked team. Instead, the Cowboys had their 15-game non-conference home win streak snapped.

Oklahoma State led for most of the first half, but Wichita State closed with an 8-0 run. Shamet made a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to give the Shockers a 26-23 lead. Oklahoma State did not score for the final 3:04 of the half and didn’t make a field goal for the final 6:09, when Oklahoma State led by eight for its largest advantage before the break.

Shaquille Morris’ only points came on a 3-pointer with about 8 minutes remaining, but the shot gave the Shockers a five-point lead. Wichita State remained in control the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: The Shockers, one of the best shooting teams in the nation, struggled early before getting it together in the second half. Wichita State shot 52.2 percent after the break and made 8 of 14 3-pointers.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys appear close to being pretty good. They played hard defense for Boynton, but their offense was inconsistent. Oklahoma State missed an opportunity to take control of the game in the first half and never really regained it.

UP NEXT

Wichita State: Hosts Oklahoma on Dec. 16.

Oklahoma State: Plays Florida State in the Orange Bowl Classic on Dec. 16.

