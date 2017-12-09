SE Missouri State holds on for 75-69 win over S. Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Denzel Mahoney scored 18 points with 6-for-12 shooting, including a trio of 3-pointers, and Southeast Missouri State held on Saturday night for a 75-69 win over Southern Illinois.

Southeast Missouri State (6-4) raced out to a 37-15 first-half lead with a 28-6 breakaway run that included two 3-pointers from Mahoney before Southern Illinois dug in, responding with a 10-2 spurt to cut the halftime deficit to 39-25.

The Salukis (4-4) continued to chip away throughout the second half, cutting the gap to 73-69 on Aaron Cook’s layup with 28 seconds left, but it was as close as they’d get.

Milos Vranes and Dondre Duffus both went 1 for 2 from the line over the final 16 seconds to stretch Southeast Missouri State’s advantage back to six.

Vranes finished with 14 points, Ledarrius Brewer added 13 points and Daniel Simmons had 12 for the Redhawks, who topped Southern Illinois at the free-throw line, 19 for 30 compared to 8 of 15.

Cook led Southern Illinois with 18 points, Sean Lloyd Jr. added 15 and Armon Fletcher scored 10.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.