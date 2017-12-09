Notae with 14 points, 10 boards leads Jacksonville to win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JD Notae had 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as Jacksonville thumped Florida National 89-51 to stop a three-game losing skid on Saturday night.

Cody Helgeland had 18 points and Jalyn Hinton added 14 with nine rebounds as five Dolphins hit double figures. Corey Romich added 12 points and Tanner Rubio chipped in 10 for Jacksonville (4-7).

The Dolphins nailed 14 of 32 from deep while limiting Florida National to just 4 of 25 from beyond the arc. Jacksonville finished 30 of 64 (47 percent) on field-goal attempts with the Conquistadors managing just 20-of-61 (33 percent) shooting.

The Jaguars were up 40-32 at the break. They started the second half on a 16-2 run and went on to win the second half 49-19.

Quantavis Hall led Florida National with 13 points.

