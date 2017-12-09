201.5
Home » Latest News » Other Sports News » NCAA Basketball » Notae with 14 points,…

Notae with 14 points, 10 boards leads Jacksonville to win

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 8:06 pm 12/09/2017 08:06pm
Share

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JD Notae had 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as Jacksonville thumped Florida National 89-51 to stop a three-game losing skid on Saturday night.

Cody Helgeland had 18 points and Jalyn Hinton added 14 with nine rebounds as five Dolphins hit double figures. Corey Romich added 12 points and Tanner Rubio chipped in 10 for Jacksonville (4-7).

The Dolphins nailed 14 of 32 from deep while limiting Florida National to just 4 of 25 from beyond the arc. Jacksonville finished 30 of 64 (47 percent) on field-goal attempts with the Conquistadors managing just 20-of-61 (33 percent) shooting.

The Jaguars were up 40-32 at the break. They started the second half on a 16-2 run and went on to win the second half 49-19.

Quantavis Hall led Florida National with 13 points.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest