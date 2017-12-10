No. 11 Lady Vols top No. 2 Texas 82-75 to stay unbeaten

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jaime Nared had 23 points and 13 rebounds and No. 11 Tennessee outlasted No. 2 Texas 82-75 on Sunday in a physical matchup of unbeaten teams.

Mercedes Russell Russell added 15 points and 12 rebounds to help Tennessee to the 10th 10-0 start in school history and the second in Holly Warlick’s six seasons as coach.

Tennessee maintained a narrow lead throughout the final 19 minutes and overcame some shaky free-throw shooting down the stretch by making seven of its last eight field-goal attempts.

Lashann Higgs scored 13 points for Texas (7-1).

NO. 6 MISSISSIPPI STATE 86, LITTLE ROCK 48

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Morgan William scored a season-high 16 points and Mississippi State overpowered Little Rock to improve to 9-0.

Teaira McCowan added 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Victoria Vivians had 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Bulldogs have won 31 straight regular-season nonconference games and 30 nonconference home games in a row.

Monique Townson and Kyra Collier each had 11 points for Little Rock (3-6).

NO. 10 WEST VIRGINIA 101, COPPIN STATE 43

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Katrina Pardee scored a career-high 25 points and West Virginia reached 909 for the second straight season.

Teana Muldrow added 22 points for West Virginia. Genesis Lucas scored 10 of her 15 points in the second quarter for the Eagles (1-9).

NO. 13 FLORIDA STATE 77, ARIZONA STATE 66

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Imani Wright scored 22 points and Florida State used a big first quarter to turn back Arizona State.

Florida State is 10-0 for the third time ever, and two shy of its best start ever. Shakayla Thomas had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Seminoles, and AJ Alix added 14 points and 11 assists.

Reili Richardson led the Sun Devils (7-3) with a career-high 18 points.

NO. 14 DUKE 101, WINTHROP 30

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Lexie Brown scored 32 points, Haley Gorecki added a career-high 20 for Duke.

Brown was 14 of 22 from the field, two more field goals than the Eagles had (12 of 46). Gorecki went 7 of 11, including 5 of 7 behind the arc for the Blue Devils (8-2), who shot 61 percent for the game.

Kayla Brown had 12 points for Winthrop (1-8).

NO. 17 MISSOURI 78, SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 48

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Sophie Cunningham had a career-high seven 3-pointers and a season-high 35 points and Missouri rolled to its ninth straight victory.

Cunningham was 11-of-16 shooting with all five of her misses for the Tigers (9-1) coming from 3-point range. Gwen Adams led the Cougars (3-5) with 12 points.

NO. 19 OREGON STATE 110, SAN JOSE STATE 62

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Marie Gulich scored 22 points, Taylor Kalmer had 19 and Oregon State broke 100 points for the first time since 2015.

Kat Tudor added 15 points for the Beavers (6-2). Myzhanique Ladd matched her career high with 19 points for the Spartans (2-7).

MIAMI 65, NO. 20 KENTUCKY 54

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Endia Banks had 13 points and eight assists and Miami handed Kentucky its second straight loss.

Erykah Davenport added 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Hurricanes (6-3). Maci Morris had 18 points for Kentucky (8-3). The Wildcats were coming off a 70-64 loss at Florida Gulf Coast on Friday night.

NO. 22 VILLANOVA 69, TEMPLE 65

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alex Louin scored with 43 seconds left and she and Adrianna Hahn made 3 of 5 free throws to help Villanova hold off Big 5 rival Temple for the Wildcats’ best start in 37 years.

Villanova is 9-0 to start a season for the first time since the 1979-80 season. Tanaya Atkinson had 24 points and a season-high 18 rebounds for Temple (7-3).

NO. 23 GREEN BAY 76, LOYOLA-CHICAGO 39

CHICAGO (AP) — Jessica Lindstrom had 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for Green Bay.

Frankie Wurtz had 16 points and five rebounds, and Karly Murphy added 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor for the Phoenix (8-1). Jessica Cerda led Loyola-Chicago (1-8) with 13 points.

NO. 24 MICHIGAN 54, KENT STATE 41

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hailey Brown and Hallie Thome each scored 11 points and No. 24 Michigan overcame a slow start to get past Kent State.

Nicole Munger added 19 points for Michigan (8-2). Alexa Golden had 15 points for Kent State (6-5).

NO. 25 CALIFORNIA 92, PACIFIC 85

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Kristine Anigwe had 28 points and 18 rebounds for California,

Penina Davidson added 22 points and 10 rebounds for Cal (7-2). Luaulu-Summers had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for Pacific (4-5).

