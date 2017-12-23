No. 10 WVU beats Fordham 86-69

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jevon Carter picked up his second double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 assists to lead No. 10 West Virginia to an 86-69 victory over Fordham on Saturday.

The Mountaineers (11-1) started out a little sluggish in the first half, unable to prevent Fordham runs over the first 7 minutes of the game.

James Bolden and Sagaba Konate led a couple of WVU scoring runs before halftime to stretch the lead as high as 16 points with 4 minutes remaining before halftime.

Rams guard Ivan Raut responded with four free throws and a 3-pointer to cut the West Virginia lead to five before Carter dunked as time expired to give the Mountaineers a 46-39 halftime lead.

West Virginia opened the second half on a 12-5 run, stretching the lead to double digits and the Rams (5-7) couldn’t quite recover.

Daxter Miles Jr. led the Mountaineers with 21 points, Lamont West added 15 points and Konate finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

Will Tavares led Fordham with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Joseph Chartouny added 16 points.

BIG PICTURE

Fordham picked up a moral victory in Morgantown, staying competitive with the nationally ranked Mountaineers for an entire 40 minutes, and will look to regroup by starting their Atlantic 10 schedule at VCU.

West Virginia will ride their 11-game winning streak into Big 12 play with road games at Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

UP NEXT

Fordham opens Atlantic 10 play at VCU on Dec. 30.

West Virginia starts the Big 12 season at Oklahoma State on Friday.

