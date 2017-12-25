NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
___
UCF at SMU, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Hawaii 79, Davidson 71
Akron at Davidson, 12:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Duke
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
___
Middle Tennessee at Miami, 8:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Florida Gulf Coast at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
___
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
___
Butler at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Villanova at DePaul, 7:30 p.m.
Xavier at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|z-N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Purdue
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Northwestern
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
___
Chicago St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|z-Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Princeton at Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.
