NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 11 3 .786 Vermont 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 UMBC 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Binghamton 0 0 .000 8 6 .571 z-Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Hartford 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Maine 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Cincinnati 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Houston 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 SMU 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Tulane 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 UCF 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Memphis 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Temple 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Tulsa 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 UConn 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 South Florida 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Wednesday’s Games

UCF at SMU, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 VCU 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 George Washington 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 UMass 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Dayton 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 La Salle 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 George Mason 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Fordham 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Davidson 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Richmond 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Sunday, Dec. 24

Hawaii 79, Davidson 71

Monday’s Games

Akron at Davidson, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Boston College 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769 Virginia 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Florida St. 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Clemson 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Miami 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 North Carolina 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Louisville 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Syracuse 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 NC State 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Duke 0 1 .000 12 1 .923

___

Monday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

E. Michigan at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Lipscomb 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 NJIT 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Stetson 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 North Florida 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 4 10 .286 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 4 11 .267 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Wednesday's Games

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT TCU 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Baylor 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Kansas 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Texas 0 0 .000 9 3 .750

___

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000 Xavier 0 0 .000 12 1 .923 Georgetown 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Creighton 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 St. John’s 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Butler 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Marquette 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Providence 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 DePaul 0 0 .000 7 5 .583

___

Wednesday’s Games

Butler at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova at DePaul, 7:30 p.m.

Xavier at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Portland St. 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 z-N. Colorado 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Idaho 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Montana 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Weber St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 S. Utah 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Montana St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 E. Washington 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 North Dakota 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Radford 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Campbell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 High Point 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Longwood 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Purdue 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857 Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714 Minnesota 1 1 .500 11 3 .786 Maryland 1 1 .500 11 3 .786 Michigan 1 1 .500 11 3 .786 Penn St. 1 1 .500 10 4 .714 Nebraska 1 1 .500 9 5 .643 Northwestern 1 1 .500 9 5 .643 Indiana 1 1 .500 7 6 .538 Wisconsin 1 1 .500 6 7 .462 Rutgers 0 2 .000 10 4 .714 Illinois 0 2 .000 9 5 .643 Iowa 0 2 .000 8 6 .571

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 z-Hawaii 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 UC Davis 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Sunday, Dec. 24

Monday’s Games

Princeton at Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.

