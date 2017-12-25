NCAA Basketball

201.5
By The Associated Press December 25, 2017 12:01 am 12/25/2017 12:01am
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
Vermont 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
UMBC 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Binghamton 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
z-Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Hartford 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Maine 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Houston 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
SMU 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Tulane 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
UCF 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Memphis 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Temple 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Tulsa 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
UConn 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
South Florida 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Wednesday, Dec. 27

UCF at SMU, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
VCU 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
George Washington 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UMass 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Dayton 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
La Salle 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
George Mason 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Fordham 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Davidson 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Richmond 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 79, Davidson 71

Monday, Dec. 25

Akron at Davidson, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Florida Gulf Coast at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Boston College 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Virginia 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Florida St. 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Clemson 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Miami 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
North Carolina 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Louisville 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Syracuse 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
NC State 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Duke 0 1 .000 12 1 .923

___

Monday, Dec. 25

Middle Tennessee at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

E. Michigan at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
NJIT 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Stetson 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
North Florida 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Florida Gulf Coast at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
TCU 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Baylor 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Kansas 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Texas 0 0 .000 9 3 .750

___

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 12 1 .923
Georgetown 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Creighton 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
St. John’s 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Butler 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Marquette 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Providence 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
DePaul 0 0 .000 7 5 .583

___

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Butler at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova at DePaul, 7:30 p.m.

Xavier at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Portland St. 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
z-N. Colorado 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Idaho 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Montana 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Weber St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
S. Utah 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Montana St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
E. Washington 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
North Dakota 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Radford 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Campbell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
High Point 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Longwood 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Purdue 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Minnesota 1 1 .500 11 3 .786
Maryland 1 1 .500 11 3 .786
Michigan 1 1 .500 11 3 .786
Penn St. 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
Nebraska 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Northwestern 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Indiana 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 6 7 .462
Rutgers 0 2 .000 10 4 .714
Illinois 0 2 .000 9 5 .643
Iowa 0 2 .000 8 6 .571

___

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Chicago St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
z-Hawaii 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UC Davis 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 79, Davidson 71

Monday, Dec. 25

Princeton at Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.

