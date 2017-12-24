NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 11 3 .786 Vermont 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 UMBC 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Binghamton 0 0 .000 8 6 .571 z-Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Hartford 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Maine 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU 76, Mass.-Lowell 73

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Cincinnati 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Houston 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 SMU 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Tulane 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 UCF 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Memphis 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Temple 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Tulsa 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 UConn 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 South Florida 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 83, Loyola (Md.) 71

Auburn 89, UConn 64

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 VCU 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 George Washington 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 UMass 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Dayton 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 La Salle 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 George Mason 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Fordham 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Davidson 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Richmond 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

George Washington 58, Harvard 48

West Virginia 86, Fordham 69

Boston College 78, Richmond 73, OT

Dayton 79, Wagner 67

S. Illinois 74, Duquesne 64

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 79, Davidson 71

Monday, Dec. 25

Akron at Davidson, 2:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Boston College 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769 Virginia 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Florida St. 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Clemson 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Miami 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 North Carolina 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Louisville 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Syracuse 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 NC State 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Duke 0 1 .000 12 1 .923

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami 75, Hawaii 57

Tennessee 79, Wake Forest 60

Boston College 78, Richmond 73, OT

Louisville 74, Grand Canyon 56

North Carolina 86, Ohio St. 72

New Mexico St. 63, Miami 54

Monday, Dec. 25

Middle Tennessee at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Lipscomb 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 NJIT 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Stetson 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 North Florida 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 4 10 .286 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 4 11 .267 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT TCU 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Baylor 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Kansas 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Texas 0 0 .000 9 3 .750

___

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia 86, Fordham 69

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000 Xavier 0 0 .000 12 1 .923 Georgetown 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Creighton 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 St. John’s 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Butler 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Marquette 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Providence 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 DePaul 0 0 .000 7 5 .583

___

Saturday’s Games

Seton Hall 74, Manhattan 62

Georgetown 89, Alabama A&M 49

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Portland St. 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 z-N. Colorado 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Idaho 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Montana 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Weber St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 S. Utah 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Montana St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 E. Washington 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 North Dakota 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. 67, CS Northridge 55

UC Santa Barbara 82, Sacramento St. 72

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Radford 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Campbell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 High Point 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Longwood 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Saturday’s Games

Radford 72, UC Davis 62, OT

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Purdue 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857 Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714 Minnesota 1 1 .500 11 3 .786 Maryland 1 1 .500 11 3 .786 Michigan 1 1 .500 11 3 .786 Penn St. 1 1 .500 10 4 .714 Nebraska 1 1 .500 9 5 .643 Northwestern 1 1 .500 9 5 .643 Indiana 1 1 .500 7 6 .538 Wisconsin 1 1 .500 6 7 .462 Rutgers 0 2 .000 10 4 .714 Illinois 0 2 .000 9 5 .643 Iowa 0 2 .000 8 6 .571

___

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 86, Ohio St. 72

Minnesota 95, FAU 60

Wisconsin 81, Green Bay 60

Illinois 70, Missouri 64

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 z-Hawaii 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 UC Davis 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami 75, Hawaii 57

Colorado St. 68, Long Beach St. 66

Radford 72, UC Davis 62, OT

Idaho St. 67, CS Northridge 55

UC Santa Barbara 82, Sacramento St. 72

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 79, Davidson 71

Monday, Dec. 25

Princeton at Hawaii, 12:30 p.m.

