NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
CCSU 76, Mass.-Lowell 73
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
___
Memphis 83, Loyola (Md.) 71
Auburn 89, UConn 64
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
George Washington 58, Harvard 48
West Virginia 86, Fordham 69
Boston College 78, Richmond 73, OT
Dayton 79, Wagner 67
S. Illinois 74, Duquesne 64
Hawaii 79, Davidson 71
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Duke
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
___
Miami 75, Hawaii 57
Tennessee 79, Wake Forest 60
Boston College 78, Richmond 73, OT
Louisville 74, Grand Canyon 56
North Carolina 86, Ohio St. 72
New Mexico St. 63, Miami 54
Middle Tennessee at Miami, 8:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
___
West Virginia 86, Fordham 69
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
___
Seton Hall 74, Manhattan 62
Georgetown 89, Alabama A&M 49
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|z-N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Idaho St. 67, CS Northridge 55
UC Santa Barbara 82, Sacramento St. 72
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Radford 72, UC Davis 62, OT
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Purdue
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Northwestern
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
___
North Carolina 86, Ohio St. 72
Minnesota 95, FAU 60
Wisconsin 81, Green Bay 60
Illinois 70, Missouri 64
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|z-Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Miami 75, Hawaii 57
Colorado St. 68, Long Beach St. 66
Radford 72, UC Davis 62, OT
Idaho St. 67, CS Northridge 55
UC Santa Barbara 82, Sacramento St. 72
Hawaii 79, Davidson 71
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.