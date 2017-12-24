NCAA Basketball

201.5
By The Associated Press December 24, 2017 12:01 am 12/24/2017 12:01am
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
Vermont 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
UMBC 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Binghamton 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
z-Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Hartford 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Maine 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU 76, Mass.-Lowell 73

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Houston 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
SMU 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Tulane 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
UCF 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Memphis 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Temple 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Tulsa 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
UConn 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
South Florida 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 83, Loyola (Md.) 71

Auburn 89, UConn 64

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
VCU 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
George Washington 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UMass 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Dayton 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
La Salle 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
George Mason 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Davidson 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Fordham 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Richmond 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

George Washington 58, Harvard 48

West Virginia 86, Fordham 69

Boston College 78, Richmond 73, OT

Dayton 79, Wagner 67

S. Illinois 74, Duquesne 64

Sunday’s Games

Davidson at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Boston College 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Virginia 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Florida St. 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Clemson 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Miami 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
North Carolina 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Louisville 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Syracuse 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
NC State 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Duke 0 1 .000 12 1 .923

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami 75, Hawaii 57

Tennessee 79, Wake Forest 60

Boston College 78, Richmond 73, OT

Louisville 74, Grand Canyon 56

North Carolina 86, Ohio St. 72

New Mexico St. 63, Miami 54

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
NJIT 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Stetson 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
North Florida 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
TCU 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Baylor 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Kansas 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Texas 0 0 .000 9 3 .750

___

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia 86, Fordham 69

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 12 1 .923
Georgetown 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Creighton 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
St. John’s 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Butler 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Marquette 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Providence 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
DePaul 0 0 .000 7 5 .583

___

Saturday’s Games

Seton Hall 74, Manhattan 62

Georgetown 89, Alabama A&M 49

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Portland St. 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
z-N. Colorado 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Idaho 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Montana 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Weber St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
S. Utah 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Montana St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
E. Washington 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
North Dakota 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. 67, CS Northridge 55

UC Santa Barbara 82, Sacramento St. 72

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Radford 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Campbell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
High Point 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Longwood 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Saturday’s Games

Radford 72, UC Davis 62, OT

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Purdue 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Minnesota 1 1 .500 11 3 .786
Maryland 1 1 .500 11 3 .786
Michigan 1 1 .500 11 3 .786
Penn St. 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
Nebraska 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Northwestern 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Indiana 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 6 7 .462
Rutgers 0 2 .000 10 4 .714
Illinois 0 2 .000 9 5 .643
Iowa 0 2 .000 8 6 .571

___

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 86, Ohio St. 72

Minnesota 95, FAU 60

Wisconsin 81, Green Bay 60

Illinois 70, Missouri 64

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
z-Hawaii 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UC Davis 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami 75, Hawaii 57

Colorado St. 68, Long Beach St. 66

Radford 72, UC Davis 62, OT

Idaho St. 67, CS Northridge 55

UC Santa Barbara 82, Sacramento St. 72

Sunday’s Games

Davidson at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.

