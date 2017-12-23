NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 11 3 .786 Vermont 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 UMBC 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Binghamton 0 0 .000 8 6 .571 z-Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Hartford 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Maine 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Friday’s Games

UMass 74, Maine 63

LIU Brooklyn 74, Binghamton 66

Fairfield 78, New Hampshire 68

Stony Brook 75, Rutgers 73, OT

Hartford 79, FIU 72

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Cincinnati 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Houston 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 SMU 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Tulane 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 UCF 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Memphis 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 UConn 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Temple 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Tulsa 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 South Florida 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Friday’s Games

Georgia 84, Temple 66

Wichita St. 75, Florida Gulf Coast 65

Saturday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at Memphis, 12 p.m.

UConn at Auburn, 2:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 VCU 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 UMass 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 George Washington 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 La Salle 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 George Mason 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Dayton 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Fordham 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Davidson 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Richmond 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Friday’s Games

UMass 74, Maine 63

Saint Louis 78, SE Missouri 48

Bucknell 88, La Salle 81

George Mason 86, Morgan St. 79

VCU 75, VMI 65

St. Bonaventure 60, Syracuse 57, OT

Duquesne 67, San Francisco 65

New Mexico St. 69, Davidson 68

Saturday’s Games

Harvard at George Washington, 12 p.m.

Fordham at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

Richmond at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Dayton, 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Duquesne, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Boston College 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750 Miami 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 Virginia 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Florida St. 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Clemson 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Syracuse 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 North Carolina 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Louisville 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 NC State 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Duke 0 1 .000 12 1 .923

___

Friday’s Games

Clemson 89, Louisiana-Lafayette 60

Virginia 82, Hampton 48

St. Bonaventure 60, Syracuse 57, OT

NC State 116, Jacksonville 64

Pittsburgh 63, Towson 59

Wright St. 85, Georgia Tech 81

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Hawaii, 1:21 a.m.

Tennessee at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m.

Richmond at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Louisville, 1 p.m.

North Carolina at Ohio St., 1:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Lipscomb 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 NJIT 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Stetson 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 North Florida 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 4 10 .286 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 4 11 .267 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Friday’s Games

NC State 116, Jacksonville 64

Wichita St. 75, Florida Gulf Coast 65

LSU 104, North Florida 52

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT TCU 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 West Virginia 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Baylor 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Kansas 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Texas 0 0 .000 9 3 .750

___

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 102, Rio Grande 83

Texas Tech 74, Abilene Christian 47

Oklahoma 104, Northwestern 78

TCU 86, William & Mary 75

Texas 66, Alabama 50

Saturday’s Games

Fordham at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000 Xavier 0 0 .000 12 1 .923 Georgetown 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Creighton 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 St. John’s 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Butler 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Marquette 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Providence 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 DePaul 0 0 .000 7 5 .583

___

Friday’s Games

Providence 89, Sacred Heart 75

Villanova 95, Hofstra 71

Xavier 77, N. Iowa 67

Saturday’s Games

Manhattan at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Portland St. 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 z-N. Colorado 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Idaho 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Montana 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Weber St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 S. Utah 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Montana St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 E. Washington 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 North Dakota 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Friday’s Games

UNLV 94, N. Colorado 91

Washington 66, Montana 63

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Campbell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Radford 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 High Point 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Longwood 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Friday’s Games

Liberty 87, Alabama St. 70

Radford 66, NC A&T 60

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 95, UNC-Asheville 69

Saturday’s Games

Radford at UC Davis, 5:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Purdue 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857 Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769 Maryland 1 1 .500 11 3 .786 Michigan 1 1 .500 11 3 .786 Minnesota 1 1 .500 10 3 .769 Penn St. 1 1 .500 10 4 .714 Nebraska 1 1 .500 9 5 .643 Northwestern 1 1 .500 9 5 .643 Indiana 1 1 .500 7 6 .538 Wisconsin 1 1 .500 5 7 .417 Rutgers 0 2 .000 10 4 .714 Illinois 0 2 .000 8 5 .615 Iowa 0 2 .000 8 6 .571

___

Friday’s Games

Stony Brook 75, Rutgers 73, OT

Oklahoma 104, Northwestern 78

Rider 71, Penn St. 70

Nebraska 85, Delaware St. 68

Iowa 80, Colorado 73

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina at Ohio St., 1:30 p.m.

FAU at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m.

Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT z-Hawaii 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 UC Davis 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Friday’s Games

UC Davis 77, Lamar 68

Cal St.-Fullerton 88, Loyola Marymount 80

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Hawaii, 1:21 a.m.

Long Beach St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

Radford at UC Davis, 5:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

