NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UMass 74, Maine 63
LIU Brooklyn 74, Binghamton 66
Fairfield 78, New Hampshire 68
Stony Brook 75, Rutgers 73, OT
Hartford 79, FIU 72
CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
___
Georgia 84, Temple 66
Wichita St. 75, Florida Gulf Coast 65
Loyola (Md.) at Memphis, 12 p.m.
UConn at Auburn, 2:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
UMass 74, Maine 63
Saint Louis 78, SE Missouri 48
Bucknell 88, La Salle 81
George Mason 86, Morgan St. 79
VCU 75, VMI 65
St. Bonaventure 60, Syracuse 57, OT
Duquesne 67, San Francisco 65
Davidson at New Mexico St., 11 p.m.
Harvard at George Washington, 12 p.m.
Fordham at West Virginia, 12 p.m.
Richmond at Boston College, 1 p.m.
Wagner at Dayton, 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at Duquesne, 8:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Duke
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
___
Clemson 89, Louisiana-Lafayette 60
Virginia 82, Hampton 48
St. Bonaventure 60, Syracuse 57, OT
NC State 116, Jacksonville 64
Pittsburgh 63, Towson 59
Wright St. 85, Georgia Tech 81
Miami at Hawaii, 1 a.m.
Tennessee at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m.
Richmond at Boston College, 1 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Louisville, 1 p.m.
North Carolina at Ohio St., 1:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
NC State 116, Jacksonville 64
Wichita St. 75, Florida Gulf Coast 65
LSU 104, North Florida 52
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
___
Oklahoma St. 102, Rio Grande 83
Texas Tech 74, Abilene Christian 47
Oklahoma 104, Northwestern 78
TCU 86, William & Mary 75
Texas 66, Alabama 50
Fordham at West Virginia, 12 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
___
Providence 89, Sacred Heart 75
Villanova 95, Hofstra 71
Xavier 77, N. Iowa 67
Manhattan at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Georgetown, 12 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|z-N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
N. Colorado at UNLV, 10 p.m.
Montana at Washington, 11 p.m.
Idaho St. at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Liberty 87, Alabama St. 70
Radford 66, NC A&T 60
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 95, UNC-Asheville 69
Radford at UC Davis, 5:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Purdue
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Northwestern
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
___
Stony Brook 75, Rutgers 73, OT
Oklahoma 104, Northwestern 78
Rider 71, Penn St. 70
Nebraska 85, Delaware St. 68
Iowa 80, Colorado 73
North Carolina at Ohio St., 1:30 p.m.
FAU at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m.
Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|z-Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UC Davis 77, Lamar 68
Cal St.-Fullerton 88, Loyola Marymount 80
Miami at Hawaii, 1 a.m.
Long Beach St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
Radford at UC Davis, 5:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.