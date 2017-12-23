NCAA Basketball

201.5
By The Associated Press December 23, 2017 12:01 am 12/23/2017 12:01am
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
Vermont 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
UMBC 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Binghamton 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
z-Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Hartford 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Maine 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Friday’s Games

UMass 74, Maine 63

LIU Brooklyn 74, Binghamton 66

Fairfield 78, New Hampshire 68

Stony Brook 75, Rutgers 73, OT

Hartford 79, FIU 72

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Houston 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
SMU 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Tulane 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
UCF 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Memphis 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
UConn 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Temple 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Tulsa 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
South Florida 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Friday’s Games

Georgia 84, Temple 66

Wichita St. 75, Florida Gulf Coast 65

Saturday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at Memphis, 12 p.m.

UConn at Auburn, 2:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
VCU 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UMass 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
George Washington 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Davidson 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
La Salle 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
George Mason 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Dayton 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Fordham 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Richmond 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Friday’s Games

UMass 74, Maine 63

Saint Louis 78, SE Missouri 48

Bucknell 88, La Salle 81

George Mason 86, Morgan St. 79

VCU 75, VMI 65

St. Bonaventure 60, Syracuse 57, OT

Duquesne 67, San Francisco 65

Davidson at New Mexico St., 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Harvard at George Washington, 12 p.m.

Fordham at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

Richmond at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Dayton, 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Duquesne, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Boston College 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Miami 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Virginia 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Florida St. 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Clemson 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Syracuse 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
North Carolina 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Louisville 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
NC State 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Duke 0 1 .000 12 1 .923

___

Friday’s Games

Clemson 89, Louisiana-Lafayette 60

Virginia 82, Hampton 48

St. Bonaventure 60, Syracuse 57, OT

NC State 116, Jacksonville 64

Pittsburgh 63, Towson 59

Wright St. 85, Georgia Tech 81

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Hawaii, 1 a.m.

Tennessee at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m.

Richmond at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Louisville, 1 p.m.

North Carolina at Ohio St., 1:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
NJIT 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Stetson 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
North Florida 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Friday’s Games

NC State 116, Jacksonville 64

Wichita St. 75, Florida Gulf Coast 65

LSU 104, North Florida 52

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
TCU 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
West Virginia 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Baylor 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Kansas 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Texas 0 0 .000 9 3 .750

___

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 102, Rio Grande 83

Texas Tech 74, Abilene Christian 47

Oklahoma 104, Northwestern 78

TCU 86, William & Mary 75

Texas 66, Alabama 50

Saturday’s Games

Fordham at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 12 1 .923
Georgetown 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Creighton 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
St. John’s 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Butler 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Marquette 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Providence 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
DePaul 0 0 .000 7 5 .583

___

Friday’s Games

Providence 89, Sacred Heart 75

Villanova 95, Hofstra 71

Xavier 77, N. Iowa 67

Saturday’s Games

Manhattan at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Portland St. 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
z-N. Colorado 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Idaho 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Montana 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Weber St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
S. Utah 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Montana St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
E. Washington 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
North Dakota 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Friday’s Games

N. Colorado at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Montana at Washington, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Campbell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
High Point 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Longwood 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Friday’s Games

Liberty 87, Alabama St. 70

Radford 66, NC A&T 60

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 95, UNC-Asheville 69

Saturday’s Games

Radford at UC Davis, 5:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Purdue 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Maryland 1 1 .500 11 3 .786
Michigan 1 1 .500 11 3 .786
Minnesota 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Penn St. 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
Nebraska 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Northwestern 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Indiana 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 5 7 .417
Rutgers 0 2 .000 10 4 .714
Illinois 0 2 .000 8 5 .615
Iowa 0 2 .000 8 6 .571

___

Friday’s Games

Stony Brook 75, Rutgers 73, OT

Oklahoma 104, Northwestern 78

Rider 71, Penn St. 70

Nebraska 85, Delaware St. 68

Iowa 80, Colorado 73

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina at Ohio St., 1:30 p.m.

FAU at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m.

Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
z-Hawaii 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
UC Davis 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Friday’s Games

UC Davis 77, Lamar 68

Cal St.-Fullerton 88, Loyola Marymount 80

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Hawaii, 1 a.m.

Long Beach St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

Radford at UC Davis, 5:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

