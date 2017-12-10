NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Towson 78, UMBC 65
Brown 89, Mass.-Lowell 75
Holy Cross 62, New Hampshire 58
Northeastern 71, Vermont 67
Binghamton 77, Loyola (Md.) 64
Albany (NY) 74, Siena 69
Sacred Heart at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Siena at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Memphis, 9 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
___
UCF 76, Southern U. 60
Memphis 90, Bryant 72
UConn 72, Coppin St. 59
Temple 81, Saint Joseph’s 78
Wichita St. 78, Oklahoma St. 66
Florida 66, Cincinnati 60
Houston 77, Saint Louis 58
Tulsa 61, Kansas St. 54
Tulane at Florida St., 12 p.m.
FIU at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at UCF, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Memphis, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Duquesne 97, Delaware St. 48
St. Bonaventure 75, Yale 67
Temple 81, Saint Joseph’s 78
Penn 78, Dayton 70
Fordham 76, St. Francis Brooklyn 68
Seton Hall 90, VCU 67
UMass 72, Providence 63
Penn St. 74, George Washington 54
George Mason 77, NC Central 65
Houston 77, Saint Louis 58
La Salle at Villanova, 1 p.m.
James Madison at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Fordham at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Duke
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
___
Boston College 89, Duke 84
NC State 88, UMKC 69
Louisville 71, Indiana 62
Syracuse 72, Colgate 58
Clemson 81, Samford 59
Notre Dame 92, Delaware 68
West Virginia 69, Pittsburgh 60
Tulane at Florida St., 12 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.
Bryant at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Boston College, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Stetson 79, Marist 76
Tennessee 81, Lipscomb 71
Denver 84, SC-Upstate 69
Florida Gulf Coast 85, Texas-Arlington 78
Iona 74, NJIT 70
North Florida at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Colgate, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
___
TCU 84, Nevada 80
Wichita St. 78, Oklahoma St. 66
West Virginia 69, Pittsburgh 60
Tulsa 61, Kansas St. 54
Arizona St. at Kansas, 2 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
Michigan at Texas, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
___
Butler 95, Youngstown St. 67
Marquette 82, Wisconsin 63
Creighton 75, Nebraska 65
Georgetown 83, NC A&T 74
Seton Hall 90, VCU 67
UMass 72, Providence 63
DePaul 65, Ill.-Chicago 55
Xavier 96, Colorado 69
La Salle at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Alabama A&M at DePaul, 9 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|z-N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Georgia St. 71, Montana 68
UC Santa Barbara 91, Montana St. 69
Boise St. 77, Sacramento St. 54
Michigan St. 88, S. Utah 63
N. Dakota St. 88, North Dakota 79
Portland St. 87, Santa Clara 84
BYU 74, Weber St. 68
CS Bakersfield 66, Idaho 55
San Diego 79, N. Arizona 51
E. Washington at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
E. Washington at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
Maryland 82, Gardner-Webb 60
VMI 81, Longwood 70
Charleston Southern at SC State, 1 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Purdue
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Northwestern
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|7
|.364
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
___
Ohio St. 97, William & Mary 62
Marquette 82, Wisconsin 63
Michigan 78, UCLA 69, OT
Maryland 82, Gardner-Webb 60
Louisville 71, Indiana 62
Creighton 75, Nebraska 65
Penn St. 74, George Washington 54
Michigan St. 88, S. Utah 63
Arkansas 95, Minnesota 79
Rutgers 92, Fairleigh Dickinson 54
UNLV 89, Illinois 82
Southern U. at Iowa, 5 p.m.
IUPUI at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Drake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Fordham at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Texas, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|z-Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UC Santa Barbara 91, Montana St. 69
Rio Grande 73, UC Irvine 59
Cal St.-Fullerton 91, Utah Valley 83
Long Beach St. 78, Pepperdine 71
Loyola Marymount 74, CS Northridge 57
Fresno St. 83, Cal Poly 63
Cal Poly at Bethune-Cookman, 7 p.m.
