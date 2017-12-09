NCAA Basketball

201.5
By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 3:01 am 12/09/2017 03:01am
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Vermont 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Binghamton 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UMBC 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
z-Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Hartford 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Maine 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth 73, Maine 66

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at Towson, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Brown, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 3:05 p.m.

Vermont at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Loyola (Md.), 4 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Siena, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

Sacred Heart at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Siena at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Houston 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Tulane 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Temple 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Memphis 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
SMU 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UConn 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UCF 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
East Carolina 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Tulsa 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
South Florida 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern U. at UCF, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Coppin St. at UConn, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Temple, 2:30 p.m.

Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Florida, 6 p.m.

Houston at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tulane at Florida St., 12 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

FIU at South Florida, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Duquesne 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Davidson 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
George Washington 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
VCU 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
La Salle 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Dayton 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
George Mason 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Fordham 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Richmond 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at Duquesne, 12:30 p.m.

Yale at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Temple, 2:30 p.m.

Penn at Dayton, 3 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Fordham, 3 p.m.

VCU at Seton Hall, 3 p.m.

Providence at UMass, 3 p.m.

George Washington at Penn St., 4 p.m.

NC Central at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Houston at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

La Salle at Villanova, 1 p.m.

James Madison at Richmond, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duke 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000
Miami 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
North Carolina 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Virginia 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Syracuse 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Clemson 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
NC State 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Louisville 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Boston College 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Wake Forest 109, Army 80

Saturday’s Games

Duke at Boston College, 12 p.m.

UMKC at NC State, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Samford at Clemson, 3 p.m.

Notre Dame at Delaware, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tulane at Florida St., 12 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

Bryant at Louisville, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
NJIT 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Stetson 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
North Florida 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Stetson at Marist, 1 p.m.

Lipscomb at Tennessee, 2:15 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Denver, 3 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Iona at NJIT, 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

North Florida at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
TCU 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Kansas 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Baylor 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Texas 0 0 .000 6 2 .750

___

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma 85, Southern Cal 83

Saturday’s Games

Nevada at TCU, 1 a.m.

Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona St. at Kansas, 2 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
St. John’s 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Butler 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Providence 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Creighton 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Marquette 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
DePaul 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Arizona St. 82, St. John’s 70

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Butler, 12 p.m.

Marquette at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.

Nebraska at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.

NC A&T at Georgetown, 2:30 p.m.

VCU at Seton Hall, 3 p.m.

Providence at UMass, 3 p.m.

DePaul at Ill.-Chicago, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Xavier, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

La Salle at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

Alabama A&M at DePaul, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Portland St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Idaho 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
z-N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Montana 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
S. Utah 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
North Dakota 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Weber St. 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
E. Washington 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.

S. Utah at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Portland St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Weber St. at BYU, 10 p.m.

Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

N. Arizona at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

E. Washington at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Winthrop 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Longwood 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
High Point 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 3 7 .300

___

Friday’s Games

Liberty 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 49

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Maryland, 12:30 p.m.

Longwood at VMI, 1 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Purdue 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Minnesota 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
Maryland 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Nebraska 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
Penn St. 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
Michigan 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
Indiana 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Northwestern 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 4 6 .400
Illinois 0 2 .000 7 3 .700
Rutgers 0 2 .000 7 3 .700
Iowa 0 2 .000 4 6 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

William & Mary at Ohio St., 12 p.m.

Marquette at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.

UCLA at Michigan, 12 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Maryland, 12:30 p.m.

Indiana at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Nebraska at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.

George Washington at Penn St., 4 p.m.

S. Utah at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Arkansas, 6:45 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Illinois at UNLV, 12 a.m.

Southern U. at Iowa, 5 p.m.

IUPUI at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

Chicago St. at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Drake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
UC Davis 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
z-Hawaii 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Friday’s Games

UC Riverside 67, Air Force 48

Saturday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at Montana St., 4 p.m.

UC Irvine at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

