NCAA Basketball

|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Dartmouth 73, Maine 66
UMBC at Towson, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Brown, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 3:05 p.m.
Vermont at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
Binghamton at Loyola (Md.), 4 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Siena, 7:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Siena at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
___
Southern U. at UCF, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Memphis, 1 p.m.
Coppin St. at UConn, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Temple, 2:30 p.m.
Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Florida, 6 p.m.
Houston at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Tulane at Florida St., 12 p.m.
FIU at South Florida, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Delaware St. at Duquesne, 12:30 p.m.
Yale at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Temple, 2:30 p.m.
Penn at Dayton, 3 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Fordham, 3 p.m.
VCU at Seton Hall, 3 p.m.
Providence at UMass, 3 p.m.
George Washington at Penn St., 4 p.m.
NC Central at George Mason, 4 p.m.
Houston at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
La Salle at Villanova, 1 p.m.
James Madison at Richmond, 2 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
___
Wake Forest 109, Army 80
Duke at Boston College, 12 p.m.
UMKC at NC State, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
Samford at Clemson, 3 p.m.
Notre Dame at Delaware, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Tulane at Florida St., 12 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.
Bryant at Louisville, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Stetson at Marist, 1 p.m.
Lipscomb at Tennessee, 2:15 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Denver, 3 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Iona at NJIT, 4 p.m.
North Florida at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
___
Oklahoma at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
Nevada at TCU, 1 a.m.
Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Arizona St. at Kansas, 2 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
___
Arizona St. 82, St. John’s 70
Youngstown St. at Butler, 12 p.m.
Marquette at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.
Nebraska at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.
NC A&T at Georgetown, 2:30 p.m.
VCU at Seton Hall, 3 p.m.
Providence at UMass, 3 p.m.
DePaul at Ill.-Chicago, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Xavier, 5 p.m.
La Salle at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Alabama A&M at DePaul, 9 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|z-N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Montana at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Montana St., 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.
S. Utah at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Portland St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
Weber St. at BYU, 10 p.m.
Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
N. Arizona at San Diego, 10 p.m.
E. Washington at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
Liberty 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 49
Gardner-Webb at Maryland, 12:30 p.m.
Longwood at VMI, 1 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Purdue
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Northwestern
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
___
William & Mary at Ohio St., 12 p.m.
Marquette at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.
UCLA at Michigan, 12 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Maryland, 12:30 p.m.
Indiana at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Nebraska at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.
George Washington at Penn St., 4 p.m.
S. Utah at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Arkansas, 6:45 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Illinois at UNLV, 12 a.m.
Southern U. at Iowa, 5 p.m.
IUPUI at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Drake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|z-Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UC Riverside 67, Air Force 48
UC Santa Barbara at Montana St., 4 p.m.
UC Irvine at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Fresno St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
