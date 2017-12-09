N. Dakota St. dumps rival N. Dakota 88-79 shooting 60%

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Paul Miller made a career-high 12 field goals in 16 attempts and scored 30 points and North Dakota State used 60-percent shooting to beat North Dakota 88-79 on Saturday.

North Dakota State (4-5) entered with just one win in five road games this season.

Tyson Ward helped the Bison start fast and made all three of his 3-pointers and North Dakota State led 29-15 on 12-for-15 shooting.

The Fighting Hawks put together an 18-5 rally to trim the deficit to a point before North Dakota state ended the half with a 10-3 run and led 44-37 at intermission. The Bison shot 17 of 29 from the field including 7 for 13 from 3-point range.

Geno Crandall later made a layup, a jumpshot and a 3-pointer in succession to close the deficit to 59-58 but North Dakota never got closer.

Tyson Wards scored 15 points for the Bison and A.J. Jacobson had 12.

Marlon Stewart led North Dakota with 23, Crandall, 20 and Conner Avants and Kienan Walter each scored 11.

North Dakota leads the all-time series 160-134.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.